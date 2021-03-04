Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Australia’s retail conditions have improved. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Australia’s retail conditions have improved. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Business

Positive sign for Aussie retailers

by Gerard Cockburn
4th Mar 2021 1:00 PM

Australia's retail trading environment has continued its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with latest data showing a rise in sales.

Latest figure from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show retail turnover for January improved 0.5 per cent on December figures, with close to $30.5bn spent during the month.

On an annual basis, turnover figures are trading 10.6 per cent above January levels a year ago

Turnover figures have experienced large swings since the beginning of the pandemic, plummeting 17.7 per cent in April last year following mass lockdowns that prevented households from spending.

According to the ABS, Queensland had the largest fall in retail sales, slumping 1.5 per cent on December trade, while Western Australia had the largest monthly increase of 2.1 per cent.

Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing suffered the largest falls compared with any other sector.

Food retailing was the best performer, rising 1.6 per cent over the month.

 

Originally published as Positive sign for Aussie retailers

business economics economy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beloved bike shop on the move for a new beginning

        Premium Content Beloved bike shop on the move for a new beginning

        Business After more than a century in Keen St, a Lismore institution is moving across the river.

        Historic pub set to be restored to ‘former glory’

        Premium Content Historic pub set to be restored to ‘former glory’

        News The Rappville Pub has plans to reopen its kitchen after four years

        10 projects that will change Ballina Shire forever

        Premium Content 10 projects that will change Ballina Shire forever

        News Ballina is about to change, but what’s in it for you?

        STILL MISSING: Elizabeth was last seen five months ago

        Premium Content STILL MISSING: Elizabeth was last seen five months ago

        News Elizabeth Forman was last seen walking near her Brooklet property