‘Positive outlook’ for crop despite drought

WHILE the drought continues to devastate farmland across the Northern Rivers, there has been a glimmer of hope in the agricultural industry.

The Australian Macadamia Society has announced the 2019 season resulted in an higher than predicted crop.

The organisation’s CEO Jolyon Burnett said despite the impact of the unusually long, hot dry summer earlier in the year and continued dryness during the winter months, harvest conditions throughout the 2019 season were “favourable and kernel quality was very good”.

Mr Burnett said according to Australian Macadamia Handlers Association data, Australian macadamia growers have produced a crop of 43,500 tonnes in-shell for the 2019 season.

He said this is “slightly higher” than the industry’s previous forecast of 42,900 tonnes in-shell, and was a positive sign.

“It’s still very early days, however it is likely that the 2020 Australian macadamia crop will be impacted by the continuing dry conditions in all growing regions,” Mr Burnett said.

“There is a degree of uncertainty about the 2020 crop, including the varied impacts the dry weather may have on different regions.”

The Australian Macadamia Handlers Association represents over 90 per cent of all macadamia crop in Australia.