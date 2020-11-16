Positive Sydney COVID test sees our region's tally rise

A Byron Bay resident has tested positive to COVID-19 on return to Sydney from overseas. Picture: istock

THERE have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Northern Rivers in 114 days, but the official tally has risen to 61.

Lynne Weir, acting chief executive, Northern NSW Local Health District, said the last confirmed case in the district was recorded on July 25, but adding to the local numbers was a resident from the region who tested positive in Sydney after returning from overseas.

"Over the weekend, one new overseas-acquired case of COVID-19 has been

confirmed in a NNSWLHD resident, bringing the total to 61, Ms Weir said.

"This latest case is a Byron Shire resident who acquired their infection overseas and has recently returned to Australia.

"This person is currently in hotel quarantine in Sydney, and was included in the NSW tally on November 14.

"The person will be released from isolation once health staff confirm that it is safe to

do so."

NNSWLHD cases by likely source of infection:

Overseas or interstate acquired - 56

Locally acquired - contact of a confirmed case or in a known cluster - 4

Locally acquired - source not identified - 1

Under investigation - 0

Ms Weir said across the district, more than 80,000 tests have now been done, which she said was a great achievement from our community.

"We continue to urge anyone with even mild symptoms to come forward for testing.

"Get tested on the day you get symptoms - don't wait to see if they go away. Assume

it's COVID-19 until proven otherwise by a test, and remember there is no limit on how

many tests you can have.

"Testing is quick, free, and easy, and most people receive their test result within 24 hours. Our hospital - based testing clinics are open seven days a week."

To help stop the spread of COVID-19:

- If you are unwell, get tested and isolate right away - don't delay. Remain

isolated until you receive your test result.