HEART AND SOUL: Photographers Jacklyn Wagner and Peter Derrett get ready for their exhibition at the Lismore Regional Gallery. Marc Stapelberg
Art & Theatre

Portrait of Lismore a gift to city

by Jasmine Burke & Sophie Moeller
28th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
THERE could be no two people more capable of capturing the heart and soul of Lismore and the Northern Rivers than Jacklyn Wagner and Peter Derrett OAM.

Wagner worked as a photojournalist with The Northern Star for 20 years and as a teacher and photographer; Derrett has nurtured and portrayed most of the dramatic talent to come out of the region for the past 36 years.

Tonight, a two-year collaboration between the photographers be celebrated at The Lismore Regional Gallery in an exhibition of Lismore locals called Heart & Soul.

It is made up of more than 80 images of locals who have been spotted in the street by the photographers, and have been photographed in their own home or in a studio.

"I've worked in theatre all my life and the images are fairly theatrical,” Mr Derrett said.

All of Ms Wagner's images have been taken in her subject's homes.

"I think people's home environment is as unique as the individuals and all the things around them,” she said.

"Down the track in another 50 years we will look at how crazy fridges look and vases and what was on the walls and what we were wearing and I find that really appealing.

"Everyone who was in the exhibition understood that they were themselves - they didn't tidy up their houses. They were very much as they would be at home.”

Ms Wagner and Mr Derrett are two of Lismore's most established photographers, but this is the first time they have collaborated on a project.

"(Peter) and my styles are really different and it has been a healthy meeting of two talents but there was never at any point any doubt in each others ability.”

The subjects exhibited range in age from 4 to 96 and both said it "was amazing” how often people's passion for the city "came out” and what "a fabulous cross-section of the community emerged”.

The "body of work documenting the diversity of people who make up this eclectic community” will then become part of the gallery's cherished permanent collection.

Exhibition launch tonight at Lismore Regional Gallery from 6pm.

Lismore Northern Star

