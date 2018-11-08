Port, river mouths hot locations after rain

Peter Herbst with a decent jew on offer at this time of the year after recent rain.

FISHING LINES

WITH the waters heating up so is the fishing.

The Port of Brisbane is a great place to start and can provide some great fishing at this time of year.

Threadfin salmon and jew fish are the Port's drawcards but the river can offer much more.

If you want to target the threadfin and jew, focus your attention on the numerous drop-offs or along the pylons near the mouth.

Working soft vibes like the Jackall Transam or Zerek Fish Trap close to the bottom with steady lifts of the rod to make the lures vibrate should have you hooked up to either species. Keep an eye on the sounder and try to find schooled fish for better results.

If you prefer bait, mullet strips, prawns or large squid will work for both jew and threadies but be prepared for bi-catch like catfish, flathead and the odd snapper.

If you want to take the kids down to the port for a land-based session, Boggy Creek is a great place to start.

There have been plenty of flathead and bream coming off the edges on both small soft plastics and bait.

Try to keep your sinker to a minimum and use small hooks for the bream to get a better hook-up rate. Prawns or white pilchards are the best bait for down there.

The local rivers have warmed up a little and are producing some red-hot bass sessions in the upper reaches.

The afternoons have been more productive with bass falling for medium diving crank-baits or spinner-baits cast towards structure.

As the sun sets try a few top water lures like the Soft Shell Cicada or small walk the dog lures.

Focus on the edges or near structure for better results.

