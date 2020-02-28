Port Arthur massacre survivor on silver lining of suffering

Alstonville author David Roland is launching his book, The Power of Suffering.

Alstonville author David Roland is launching his book, The Power of Suffering.

THERE are few of us who welcome trauma and suffering with open arms.

However a soon to be published book by Alstonville author and psychologist David Roland may encourage you to think differently about it.

'The Power of Suffering: growing through life crises' explores post-traumatic growth, providing a fresh take on suffering.

Mr Roland pitches it as a "book for our times" detailing real life stories of people recovering from floods, bushfires, the death of a child, a life-threatening illness, betrayal, violence and financial ruin.

"Many people are in survival mode after the bushfires," he said.

"The book raises ideas about what people need during survival mode, how to be with someone who is going through a major life crisis or trauma."

He agreed that a state of disaster fatigue had set in, with many people switching off to heavy issues, and said that his book would be an uplifting read despite the subject matter.

"We often think of trauma as a bad thing, and we do need to be handheld through it,"

"But showing our vulnerability is an act of resilience and there is a feeling of transformation and greater insight after a major upheaval."

Port Arthur massacre survivor Walter Mikac will launch the book at the Book Room Collective at Byron Bay on February 27.

There will be a Lismore launch with Professor James Bennett-Levy from the University Centre for Rural Health at the Book Warehouse on March 5.