Why Trengove’s no one-hit Power wonder

JACK Trengove says he's no one-hit wonder - and won't be - according to star teammates Chad Wingard and Justin Westhoff following a his successful Port Adelaide debut against Carlton.

Trengove insists he's not at Alberton to 'make up the numbers' and will force coach Ken Hinkley to crunch them.

Defenders Tom Jonas (hamstring) and Darcy Byrne-Jones are expected to be available for Saturday's clash against St Kilda at Adelaide Oval.

"I loved every second of it, was probably a little bit nervous going in to it," said Trengove of his 87th game and debut for the Power at the MCG.

Matthew Wright of the Blues tackled by Jack Trengove of the Power.

Jasper Pittard is battling hamstring tightness which could open another spot for Trengove but he doesn't want to leave it to chance.

"I have been waiting for an opportunity and that finally came so I just wanted to do my teammates and coaches justice, make them proud of what I can do," Trengove said.

"I want to have an influence on the game."

Trengove was an assured presence at halfback for a young defence as Port banked a 21-point win, its 10th this season.

Appointed Melbourne co-captain for 2012, Trengove's third AFL season, then missing two years with a navicular fracture there is nothing that rattles Port's popular recruit.

"He was pretty composed out there and he has had that exposure to AFL as captain, that leadership," said Wingard of a 20-touch display in Trengove's first game.

"Definitely having him from halfback, that composure with a kick, ball-in-hand really helped us as a backline to transfer the ball to our forward 50."

Westhoff is renowned as one of football's good guys and was thrilled another quality character, Trengove, clicked after biding his time in the SANFL with the Magpies.

"It was awesome to have him back after such a long haul and been on the fringe, doing all the hard work. I am happy for him and his family he could come back and play a great game. He is a solid player," Westhoff told The Advertiser.

Trengove was praised for a 'solid' outing by Hinkley - which included eight marks - which was the 25-year-old's aim entering the Blues clash.

"I haven't played much half back this year but that is where the opportunity came up. It is a pretty good defensive unit to slot into," said Trengove, restricted to seven matches over three seasons before cut by Melbourne last year.

"We performed pretty well as a back line minus the third quarter and it hopefully we can keep that momentum going toward September."

