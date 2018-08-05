‘Monumental mistake’: Hinkley fumes at score review

Port captain Travis Boak and coach Ken Hinkley in the wake of the three-point Showdown loss. Picture: Mark Brake/Getty Images

PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has slammed the AFL's score review system, saying it made a "monumental mistake" in the video analysis of Crows forward Josh Jenkins' winning goal in Showdown 45 at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

But Hinkley sees no point in challenging the AFL that he says should be embarrassed by the system first introduced in 2012 to avoid controversial errors in goal umpiring.

"What for? What for … what are they going to say, that they got it wrong," Hinkley said of a protest to AFL House.

"(The AFL will say) 'Sorry we got it wrong. You now sit seventh'.

"They will (admit the error) but there will be no consequence. Absolutely no consequence.

"There is no point (in seeking an explanation from the AFL). They will say they got it wrong. But the technology should have made sure this monumental mistake should not have appeared.

"There is a major failure by the AFL."

Jack Hombsch, Travis Boak, coach Ken Hinkley and Tom Rockliff after the three-point loss. Picture SARAH REED

Following Hinkley's comments, the AFL on Saturday night released a statement saying it supported the decision of the score reviewer to confirm the goal umpire's original decision.

"After reviewing all relevant angles for 23 seconds, the score review official determined there was no clear evidence beyond reasonable doubt that the preliminary call of goal was incorrect, and hence a goal was confirmed," the statement said.

Adelaide (10-9) won the derby with Jenkins admitting his kick - with 2:38 to play - may have hit the post.

The goal gave the 12th-ranked Crows a two-point lead that became a three-point winning margin and tipped Port Adelaide (12-7) out of the AFL top four.

"The player (Jenkins) acknowledges it has hit the post … and the AFL, in a billion-dollar industry, can wreck seasons for football clubs that work too hard," Hinkley said.

"If I was the AFL, I'd be embarrassed and disappointed in an industry that is so important to so many people.

"The score review is there to make sure this does not happen, and it continues to fail. Someone should be accountable for that," said Hinkley of a system that has former goal umpires sit on score review at the Oval.

Port Adelaide’s Jasper Pittard waits for the score review on Josh Jenkins’ winning goal. Picture SARAH REED

"I am accountable for winning and losing. Someone should be accountable for that happening.

"No team … imagine that happening in eight weeks (in the AFL grand final).

"I have no answer for it. The amount of time that is getting spent on rule changes, and we have had 24 hours of wonderful football (this weekend), so we go this is a pretty good game, there should be a lot more time spent on moments that are significant to outcomes.

"To lose that one that way, I'll say it again, Adelaide was the better team; I don't want to be seen as a sore loser. But in an industry that is about getting it right, we did not get it right.

But I will say again, the Crows were the better team on the night, and they deserved to win."

Josh Jenkins’ celebrates after the goal is awarded. Picture SARAH REED

Of Jenkins' admission in the post-game, Hinkley did not feel the Crows forward needed to repeat Port Adelaide defender Hamish Hartlett's act in 2014 of telling a goal umpire his kick had hit the post.

"He (Jenkins) is trying to win," Hinkley said. "Josh played a bloody good game. I would have liked him to him to have gone up there and said it hit the post. But it didn't happen. It is an awkward one."

Hinkley noted Port Adelaide had chances to put the derby out of such a controversial finish, particularly with vice-captain Ollie Wines' set-shot at goal from 15 metres at the start of time-on of the last term. A goal would have given the Power a 16-point lead.

"It is a moment where you should execute," Hinkley said. "And Ollie knows that. There will be no-one feeling worse about the outcome than Ollie. He plays his guts out for us every week. He didn't execute a skill. He knows that. He understands that. He'll work on getting better at that.

"It was just a disappointing moment."

Ollie Wines grabs hold of Bryce Gibbs. Picture SARAH REED

Hinkley dismissed any issue with the remarks he copped from fans as he left the coaches' box at the end of the game.

"Guess what they were saying? One and zero … I thought it was quite humorous," said Hinkley who made the "1-0" gesture at the end of Showdown 44 when Port Adelaide won on a last-minute goal from Steven Motlop.

Port Adelaide reported no injury to hinder its preparation for Saturday's clash with top-two contender West Coast at Adelaide Oval.