Porsche seized in ‘City Boys’ drug arrests

Heroin-supply syndicate the City Boys have been dealt another blow with four alleged members charged by police on Wednesday.

The arrests followed the seizure of a Porsche GTS and balloons of drugs.

Police have charged more than 40 people since Strike Force Petal was created in December to combat the alleged peddling of drugs by City Boys in Redfern.

Yesterday police raided properties in Picnic Point, Lansvale, Guildford, Balmain, and Redfern.

Two men, aged 32 and 33, and two women, aged 25 and 38, were arrested and taken to local police stations.

Police seized balloons of drugs during the raids.

One woman, seen being escorted to a police car, had manicured nails a tight ponytail and was wearing a green Nike tracksuit.

A 32-year-old Villawood man was charged with three counts of supply prohibited drugs, two counts of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, knowingly direct activities of criminal group, and knowingly deal with proceeds of crime. He was refused bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court today.

A Villawood woman was arrested as well as three men by officers from Strike Force Petal.

The 38-year-old Picnic Point woman was charged with supply more than commercial quantity of prohibited drug, and knowingly direct activities of criminal group. She was refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court today.

A Porsche GTS was also seized.

The 33-year-old Redfern man was charged with 15 counts of supply prohibited drugs, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, deal with property proceeds of crime, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, and possess prescribed restricted substance. The 25-year-old Guilford woman was charged with six counts of supply prohibited drugs, three counts of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, and deal with property proceeds of crime.

Both were refused bail to appear at Central Local Court today.

Investigations under Strike Force Petal are continuing.