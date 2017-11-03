News

Porsche rolls into town

Samantha Poate
by

THE latest in Porsche technology has descended on the Northern Rivers this week, for the Porsche in Motion display at the Byron at Byron Resort.

Porsche Centre Gold Coast dealer principal Damien Holley said the first three days had been extremely busy with more than 20 test drives already had by potential customers.

"(We are) just having a chat to some of our customers, test driving some of the cars and highlighting the new Porsche in Motion concept,” Mr Holley said.

"Porsche in Motion is a design concept for Australia where they have two pods, one is a brand pod and one is a sales pod, and they are designed to showcase what the brand is really about.

"They go around to different festivals and activations around the country.”

Mr Holley said it was important for the Gold Coast dealership to maintain a strong relationship with its Northern Rivers client base, being the sole local dealer for northern New South Wales.

"We have a huge customer base in the Northern Rivers. We have a number of customers who enjoy the Porsche brand,” he said.

"We are only an hour away and all of our team are more than happy to bring a car down and show any of the customers down this way if they'd like.”

There a number of new models and exciting technology to entertain the entire family down at the Byron at Byron Resort this weekend.

"We have the new Panamera here, which is an exciting car, a number of 911 models and if you want to bring the kids along we have some really wonderful and pretty cool virtual reality interactive experiences we can show them,” Mr Holley said.

The virtual reality allows the user to experience a simulated drive around the Porsche factory and on a track.

Former Porsche owner William Good said he read an article in The Northern Star alerting him to the Byron Bay event.

"I am looking for an open-topped car to enjoy the sunshine,” Mr Good said, adding the Targa and Convertible had caught his eye.

