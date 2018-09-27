Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Things got a little heated during last night’s episode of The Bachelor.
Things got a little heated during last night’s episode of The Bachelor.
TV

Bach date is ‘porn with a plot’

27th Sep 2018 9:00 AM

LET'S face it. Once we get to the pointy end of a Bachelor season, before the finale, things can get really dull.

The villains have left, the "quirky" girls are gone, the drama has evaporated, and all we're left with are genuine feelings and romantic dates. In other words … boring stuff.

 

 

Which is why last night's raunchy pool scene between Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins and Sophie Tieman came as such a surprise. The pair had just played one-a-side hockey at the local mall (nothing says sexy like rental sportswear) when they moved their date to the heated pool at Nick's Bachelor pad.

And their behaviour really flirted with the guidelines for the show's timeslot.

I mean …
I mean …

Needless to say, viewers went a little wild over the steamy moment - with one Twitter user even describing it as "porn with a plot".

The Bachelor continues tonight at 7.30pm on Ten.

We’re only 98 per cent sure she’s wearing a bikini top.
We’re only 98 per cent sure she’s wearing a bikini top.
bachelor 2018 celebrity honey badger pool date tv

Top Stories

    Deadly highway intersection on council's agenda

    premium_icon Deadly highway intersection on council's agenda

    Council News A COUNCILLOR has asked for "urgent funding” to fix the site, where there have been multiple fatalities.

    Concern about development at prominent coastal site

    premium_icon Concern about development at prominent coastal site

    Council News Proposal to increase commercial space by 15 times

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    News Five teens are in custody after yesterday's dramatic pursuit

    Blaze the drug dog sniffs out lads' ecstasy stash

    premium_icon Blaze the drug dog sniffs out lads' ecstasy stash

    Crime His superior powers of smell indicated something was suspect

    Local Partners