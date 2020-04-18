Porn site’s $1.6m offer to US commentator

A porn site offered a seven-figure bounty to acquire the dulcet tones of Joe Buck’s voice. The US commentator’s response was priceless.

A porn site offered a seven-figure bounty to acquire the dulcet tones of Joe Buck’s voice. The US commentator’s response was priceless.

If you logged on for some hardcore Buck-ing, you're about to be disappointed.

One porn site offered a seven-figure bounty to have the dulcet tones of Joe Buck's voice penetrate your bedrooms and forever ruin Saturday afternoon baseball.

"ImLive, an adult webcam company, has created a special section on its website for sports commentators to provide live play-by-play commentary for live adult cam shows for blind and visually impaired users," the company wrote in an email release on Friday.

"To kickstart things, ImLive has extended an offer to national sportscaster Joe Buck to provide live play-by-play commentary for cam shows for $1,000,000 ($AU1.6m)."

The sordid deal entails a significant commitment of 25 live cam shows per week for six weeks, which would certainly keep the fabled Fox Sports personality occupied in the doldrums of quarantine, but Buck politely declined the opportunity to get some reps in and diversify his brand.

Depending on the site they could just be handing some of my money back to me. So I’ll hold out for a better offer and try to hold on to my day job. But I have to say I’m flattered. https://t.co/wBgkwnHyrA — Joe Buck (@Buck) April 17, 2020

"Depending on the site they could just be handing some of my money back to me," he joked on Twitter. "So I'll hold out for a better offer and try to hold on to my day job. But I have to say I'm flattered."

"Today - this 17th day of April in the year 2020 - I became the first sports announcer to ever reject a 7 figure offer from a porn site," Buck continued in a quote-tweet. "@MichelleBeisner I want this on my headstone."

Today - this 17th day of April in the year 2020 - I became the first sports announcer to ever reject a 7 figure offer from a porn site. @MichelleBeisner I want this on my headstone.

(The above claim is NOT fact checked) https://t.co/Xn3WkX9Xk4 — Joe Buck (@Buck) April 17, 2020

Buck's wife, Michelle Beisner, a "Monday Night Countdown" reporter for ESPN, even joined in on the fun.

"Of all the offers you've turned down to keep your day job @Buck - this one not only hurts the most, but also had the most potential," Beisner wrote, quote-tweeting Buck. "Epic fail."

Of all the offers you’ve turned down to keep your day job @Buck - this one not only hurts the most, but also had the most potential. Epic fail. https://t.co/tz5fquc3nf — MichelleBeisnerBuck (@MichelleBeisner) April 17, 2020

With sports at a standstill amid the coronavirus pandemic, Buck offered to provide "play-by-play" of any videos submitted by fans in exchange for a charitable donation back in March.

"I have good news for you - While we're all quarantined right now without any sports, I'd love to get some practice reps in. Send me videos of what you're doing at home and I'll work on my play-by-play. Seriously!" Buck wrote.

"And FOX is making me due to a dearth of original events to call. THESE WILL BE POSTED."

The incorruptible icon received "quite a few" explicit videos, though, which he turned down.

"Yeah, I've had a couple of submissions from let's say, a man and a woman, that just didn't seem appropriate to put my voice to in this stage of my life. Maybe later in life, but not now. I look at these videos very carefully and pick the ones that seem the most wholesome to put my voice to."

But despair not, sports fans and voyeurs - while Buck may not want in on ImLive's pitch, the site is extending the magnanimous opportunity to other on-air sports talent.

"The site is also accepting applications from other national and local sports commentators," the company wrote.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post

Originally published as Porn site's $1.6m offer to US commentator