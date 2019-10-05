Porn king and Brisbane barrister’s phones seized

CONTROVERSIAL former Sydney porn shop king Con Ange was travelling with his Brisbane barrister friend Sam Di Carlo when their phones were seized by Border Force.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the two men are now in a court battle with federal prosecutors for Customs, which has applied to the Brisbane Magistrates Court to forfeit the two mobile phones seized at Brisbane Airport in March.

Sydney-based Mr Ange, 59, has previously made headlines for his adult shop empire and distribution of pornographic films, as well as controversial ties to several National Rugby League teams.

A New South Wales Supreme Court judge in an unrelated 2010 court case referred to Mr Ange's business enterprises as including the distribution of pornographic material and adult sex toys.

He operated a string of adult shops, operated an online adult products business and was the executive producer of a series of pornographic films called "Manila Exposed", one of which he appeared in as an actor, the judge then continued in the NSW Supreme Court defamation case brought by Mr Ange.

Company records show Mr Ange was a director of Sydney-based company Everything Adult Warehouse until 2013. He is currently a director of a property company with Ipswich interests.

Sam Di Carlo declined to comment yesterday. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall

Mr Ange is a friend of Di Carlo, 62, who is on unrelated criminal charges, and they had arrived at Brisbane Airport in March when they were stopped by Border Force officials, who seized their mobile phones.

A lawyer for the Australian Government solicitor appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday on behalf of Customs seeking an order for the phones be forfeited to the Crown.

The matter was adjourned for two weeks at the request of Di Carlo's lawyer.

Di Carlo is representing Mr Ange in the dispute, but did not appear yesterday as he was indisposed, the court heard

It is understood Di Carlo and Mr Ange will oppose the application and are not facing any charges relating to the seizure of their phones. Di Carlo declined to comment yesterday.

The colourful Brisbane barrister is facing multiple unrelated criminal charges in the Brisbane District Court stemming from the Crime and Corruption Commission's Ipswich City Council investigation.

He has been indicted on charges of official corruption, perjury and money laundering.

The corruption charge centres on allegations Di Carlo corruptly gave and offered to give former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale benefits for the then-mayor to promote a development in Ipswich's Yamanto. Di Carlo is defending the charges and has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Ange has not been charged with any offence relating to the CCC's Ipswich investigation.

Di Carlo has also been charged with possession of an "unlawfully obtained" erectile dysfunction drug commonly known as Viagra and ammunition.