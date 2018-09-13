Popular store to close after 15 years

Bangalow furniture store Vintage Eastern will close it's doors next week after 15 years of trade.

BANGALOW furniture store Vintage Eastern will close it's doors next week after 15 years of trade.

If you're looking for some special new pieces for your home, it's a good time to get a bargain.

Owner Jo Tracey imports the antique and vintage furniture from China and has been running her own business since she was 18.

Initially she was studying at Bathurst, but buying up vintage clothes and treasures from op shops and selling them on weekends at Glebe Markets in Sydney, years before relocating to Bangalow.

"I've always had a good knowledge of furniture," she said.

"My parents were English antique dealers and my dad involved me in the buying trips from a young age."

But now, she said it's time for a "completely fresh chapter" and is going out winning.

"I feel like I've got the best decades of life in front of me and I want to have the time to do all the things that are really important.

"It's about making the most of the time I've got.

"I've worked really hard over the last 15 years and I want to free up some time for family."

She said while she is getting close to selling all stock, the store's last day will be Saturday September 22, with a super sale starting on Friday the 21st.

"There's fantastic things still left, from day beds, vintage side boards, indoor pots, Chinese temple jars, to wooden bowls and more."

Vintage Eastern at 87 Byron St, Bangalow open from 10am-4.30pm.