Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bangalow furniture store Vintage Eastern will close it's doors next week after 15 years of trade.
Bangalow furniture store Vintage Eastern will close it's doors next week after 15 years of trade.
Business

Popular store to close after 15 years

JASMINE BURKE
by
13th Sep 2018 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BANGALOW furniture store Vintage Eastern will close it's doors next week after 15 years of trade.

If you're looking for some special new pieces for your home, it's a good time to get a bargain.

Owner Jo Tracey imports the antique and vintage furniture from China and has been running her own business since she was 18.

 

Bangalow furniture store Vintage Eastern will close it's doors next week after 15 years of trade.
Bangalow furniture store Vintage Eastern will close it's doors next week after 15 years of trade.

Initially she was studying at Bathurst, but buying up vintage clothes and treasures from op shops and selling them on weekends at Glebe Markets in Sydney, years before relocating to Bangalow.

"I've always had a good knowledge of furniture," she said.

"My parents were English antique dealers and my dad involved me in the buying trips from a young age."

But now, she said it's time for a "completely fresh chapter" and is going out winning.

"I feel like I've got the best decades of life in front of me and I want to have the time to do all the things that are really important.

"It's about making the most of the time I've got.

"I've worked really hard over the last 15 years and I want to free up some time for family."

 

Bangalow furniture store Vintage Eastern will close it's doors next week after 15 years of trade.
Bangalow furniture store Vintage Eastern will close it's doors next week after 15 years of trade.

She said while she is getting close to selling all stock, the store's last day will be Saturday September 22, with a super sale starting on Friday the 21st.

"There's fantastic things still left, from day beds, vintage side boards, indoor pots, Chinese temple jars, to wooden bowls and more."

 

Bangalow furniture store Vintage Eastern will close it's doors next week after 15 years of trade.
Bangalow furniture store Vintage Eastern will close it's doors next week after 15 years of trade.

Vintage Eastern at 87 Byron St, Bangalow open from 10am-4.30pm.

bangalow business closure northern rivers business
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Healer's client tells court of 'questionable' consultation

    premium_icon Healer's client tells court of 'questionable' consultation

    News A FORMER client of Universal Medicine founder said she was concerned about Serge Benhayon's behaviour during 'ovarian reading'.

    • 13th Sep 2018 2:37 PM
    How a truckie helped save this red-bellied black snake

    premium_icon How a truckie helped save this red-bellied black snake

    Offbeat Thoughtlessly discarded drink can became a deadly trap

    • 13th Sep 2018 2:00 PM
    Long arm of the law extends to magpies as well

    premium_icon Long arm of the law extends to magpies as well

    News Police confirm they were asked to shoot a bird at East Lismore

    Person taken to hospital after car rollover

    Person taken to hospital after car rollover

    News A woman in her 20s was trapped in the car

    Local Partners