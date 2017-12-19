Popular TV cook coming to Lismore for Australia Day

Lyndey Milan OAM has been announced as the 2018 Australia Day ambassador for Lismore.

ONE of Australia's most recognisable food and cooking show personalities, Lyndey Milan, has confirmed she's coming to Lismore for Australia Day.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith announced Ms Milan would be the city's 2018 Australia Day ambassador.

She is a familiar face on television and in print, and has been working in food and wine for more than 30 years. She has produced nine best-selling cookbooks, eight TV series and was the former food director of The Australian Women's Weekly.

"We are thrilled to have Lyndey as our Australia Day ambassador - the Northern Rivers is a hotspot for fresh produce so we're sure she'll enjoy her visit to the region,” Cr Smith said.

Ms Milan is creative director of international TV production and distribution company Flame Media and during her eight years as co-host of Fresh with The Australian Women's Weekly, she regularly hosted some of the biggest names in the business including Jamie Oliver, Rick Stein and Gordon Ramsay.

Her show Taste of Australia continues to screen internationally and was named Best Food TV Series at the 2016 Gourmand World Awards.

In 2014, Ms Milan was awarded an Order of Australia for her services to hospitality, the food and wine industry, and the community. She is vice-president of the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW, a member of the Tourism Australia Food & Wine Advisory Panel and co-founder and patron of Tasting Success, a mentoring program for female chefs.

She will be special guest at the 2018 Australia Day Awards ceremony on Friday, January 26 from 8.30am at Lismore City Hall. The Citizenship Ceremony and will be followed by a free morning tea.