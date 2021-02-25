Menu
Teacher Michael Robertson taught grade 6 students at St Columba's.
Teacher Michael Robertson taught grade 6 students at St Columba's.
Popular teacher dies amid police investigation

by Kate Kyriacou, Thomas Chamberlin
25th Feb 2021 7:46 PM
A popular teacher from an inner-city primary school has taken his own life amid allegations he filmed students in change rooms.

Michael Patrick Robertson, a year six teacher at St Columba's in Wilston, died today, two days after the school informed parents a police investigation was underway.

His family posted of his death online.

Parents were sent two emails on Tuesday night, reassuring them their children were not in danger.

"I write to inform you that our school recently became aware of an alleged incident involving one of our staff members," the principal wrote.

"This matter is now the subject of an ongoing police investigation and in support of this, our school is continuing to assist police in every way we can.

"As this matter is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, I know you will understand that I am not able to provide additional details just at this time."

Michael Patrick Robertson. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt
Michael Patrick Robertson. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

Later that evening, the principal sent a second email.

"I write to reassure you that the school is focused on the safety and wellbeing of your children," he wrote.

"They are our priority. If you have any specific concerns or notice anything that is concerning to you, please contact me again and we will develop a plan to look after your child.

"We would certainly make contact with you if we held any concerns about your child."

It is understood Mr Robertson came to police attention recently amid allegations he had filmed, or attempted to film, students at a sporting event.

It is unclear whether he had been charged with any offence, but it is understood detectives were looking at whether he was responsible for creating child exploitation material.

Queensland Police Service declined to comment on the investigation.

 

 

 

Originally published as Popular teacher dies amid police investigation

