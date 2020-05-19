Popular spots set to reopen

BALLINA residents can watch the sunrise over their favourite lookouts from tomorrow as the Shire Council will reopen the Pat Morton (Lennox Point) and Lighthouse lookout carparks from 10am Tuesday 19 May, following the easing of NSW Government COVID-19 restrictions.

The carparks were closed last month after NSW Police identified these two locations as problem areas attracting people from outside the Ballina Shire who were not adhering to the government’s public health order.

Ballina Council made the decision to reopen the carparks in consultation with the Richmond Police District who will be monitoring traffic at the locations and are reminding residents to observe social distancing measures.

Residents are asked to exercise caution when enjoying our beautiful lookouts by continuing to:

Maintain 1.5 metres from others

Practise good hygiene at all times

Stay home if you are feeling unwell

Leave the area if it is too busy

Police have advised that potential Ballina Shire visitors are also reminded that non-essential travel, including holiday visitation, is not allowed under the current COVID-19 restrictions.