Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BALLINA: Lookout carpark to reopen.
BALLINA: Lookout carpark to reopen.
News

Popular spots set to reopen

Cath Piltz
19th May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA residents can watch the sunrise over their favourite lookouts from tomorrow as the Shire Council will reopen the Pat Morton (Lennox Point) and Lighthouse lookout carparks from 10am Tuesday 19 May, following the easing of NSW Government COVID-19 restrictions.

The carparks were closed last month after NSW Police identified these two locations as problem areas attracting people from outside the Ballina Shire who were not adhering to the government’s public health order.

Ballina Council made the decision to reopen the carparks in consultation with the Richmond Police District who will be monitoring traffic at the locations and are reminding residents to observe social distancing measures.

Residents are asked to exercise caution when enjoying our beautiful lookouts by continuing to:

  • Maintain 1.5 metres from others
  • Practise good hygiene at all times
  • Stay home if you are feeling unwell
  • Leave the area if it is too busy

Police have advised that potential Ballina Shire visitors are also reminded that non-essential travel, including holiday visitation, is not allowed under the current COVID-19 restrictions.

ballina lookout ballina shire council reopening
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATER SECURITY: New dam one option on the table

        premium_icon WATER SECURITY: New dam one option on the table

        News A NEW $36M pipeline will deliver water to a growing coastal region, but will there be enough for everyone?

        Walker facing ban after wild kick in Casino street fight

        premium_icon Walker facing ban after wild kick in Casino street fight

        News NORTHERN Rivers NRL star is awaiting a possible fine and suspension after street...

        Coronavirus NSW: Regional travel announcement ‘imminent’

        premium_icon Coronavirus NSW: Regional travel announcement ‘imminent’

        Information here is some good news for NSW residents

        Hottest 100 winners make the move to the North Coast

        premium_icon Hottest 100 winners make the move to the North Coast

        News THE BOYS from Ocean Alley are renting a house on the Northern Rivers.