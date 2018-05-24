Popular restaurant's mysterious closure

Ryce has closed just months after its official opening.

Ryce has closed just months after its official opening. Reif I'Anson

IT WAS hailed as the trendiest new restaurant in Byron Bay when it opened just days before Christmas last year.

But fast forward six months and Ryce on Jonson St has shut its doors.

Just four months after its official opening, former owner Max Panettiere sold the restaurant when a buyer from Melbourne made him an offer he "couldn't refuse".

Mr Panettiere said the business was doing very well, but when the offer to sell came up, it was time to hand it on.

And now, in yet another twist, the restaurant has mysteriously closed its doors.

It's been less than a month since the new owners took over.

The closure has prompted speculation around the community about when - or if - it the restaurant will reopen.

And, if it does, will it be the same Asian fusion restaurant the Bay had come to love?

A notice on the front door of the Jonson Street business reads: "We have closed our doors for winter. Stay tuned, something new and exciting is coming in spring."

However, a quick Google search of the restaurant indicated the restaurant is permanently closed.

Even their social media has gone dark, with no new Facebook or Instagram posts for almost two months.

The Asian fusion restaurant was the talk of the town late last year when it took over the former home of a well-known steak house, the Hogs Breath Cafe.

The food and cocktail list took on traditional dishes and drinks and added a little twist to create an entirely new concept for customers.

Some of the signature dishes included tuna tacos, bug bells and a few light curries.

Ryce had a four out of five star rating on Trip Advisor, with 56 per cent of the 50 reviews reporting excellent service and food, while 18 per cent said they would never return.

Over the next few months residents and tourists alike will be keeping their eyes peeled to see what will be moving in this spring.

Only time will tell if it is a brand new restaurant concept or simply a refreshed Ryce.