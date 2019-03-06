Popular restaurant expands opening hours

OPEN FOR LUNCH: Owners of Che Bon in Ballina, Pascale Moreau (left) and Rodolphe Ferreol, now open their French restaurant at lunchtime.

OPEN FOR LUNCH: Owners of Che Bon in Ballina, Pascale Moreau (left) and Rodolphe Ferreol, now open their French restaurant at lunchtime. Graham Broadhead

IT'S now possible to have an affordable taste of France in Ballina at lunchtime.

Popular restaurant Che Bon, on the corner of Tamar and Cherry streets, is now open for lunch, Tuesday to Friday, from 11.30am.

But while the restaurant is well known for its selection of set three-course menus, the lunchtime offering will be a la carte.

That means you can taste some classic French dishes like snails, duck pate and the popular beef eye fillet as stand-alone meals.

And the restaurant caters for both working people who have limited time for lunch and those who are able to sit and enjoy their meal more slowly.

Restaurant owners Rodolphe Ferreol and Pascale Moreau said the move to open at lunchtime was due to popular demand.

Che Bon first opened at Tintenbar 11 years ago, but moved into the Ballina CBD less than a year ago.

Pascale said each day when the tables and chairs were being set up at the front of Che Bon, she would be asked if the restaurant was open for lunch.

She said the successful move into Ballina had led to a broadening of the restaurant's customer base, and the lunchtime opening favoured seniors who preferred not to go out at night, as well as those who worked in the CBD.

The favourites from the three-course menus are available, along with daily specials.

And there is nothing priced more than $30 on the lunchtime menu - the range is from $15 through to $29.

The bar is open and coffee is available - but Che Bon is maintaining its restaurant status, so it's not possible to just pop in for a cuppa and takeways are not available.

Of course, the restaurant is still open in the evenings from Tuesday to Saturday.

Lunch is available from 11.30am to 1.30pm, and dinner is available from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

You can reserve a table at lunch or dinner by phoning 66878221.