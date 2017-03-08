Popular recreational lake gets the 'thumbs up' for quality

PROTECTING the quality of Lake Ainsworth's water is imperative for the community as well as the local environment, according to Ballina Shire Council.

The lake is an important recreational and environmental asset for the shire and is a key visitor destination within the area.

The council has recently completed an investigation into the water quality of Lake Ainsworth.

Throughout 2016, Council's Environmental Health Officers collected additional water samples at the popular swimming location to create a snapshot of the Lake's water quality.

During the investigation, water samples were regularly collected to test for a range of components, which were then assessed against national guidelines.

Components

algae,

bacteria,

acidity,

nutrient levels,

hydrocarbons,

heavy metals and

pesticides.

"Our findings showed the physico-chemical components were within the expected range, which means the swimming spot will generally remain suitable for community use,” Council's Environmental Health Officer, Rachael Jenner said.

"However, nutrient levels were high in comparison to national guidelines and this may affect the ongoing prevalence of blue-green algae in the Lake.”

Ms Jenner said this preliminary investigation was an important step in ensuring the Lake's wellbeing, its continued recreational use, and informing future management actions.

The research, and further ongoing water sampling, will now be used to ensure the Lake remains in a healthy state for the future.