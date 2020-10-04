Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sprung!! is set to kick off the return of live performance to NORPA's stage. (credit: Kate Holmes)
Sprung!! is set to kick off the return of live performance to NORPA's stage. (credit: Kate Holmes)
News

Popular production to kickstart NORPA’s return

Adam Daunt
4th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NORPA is set to welcome back their first show on the main stage as Sprung!! present O' How I Dreamt of Things Impossible in October.

COVID-19 restrictions had scuppered NORPA's 2020 production calendar but recent changes to restrictions will see the show performed live in front of an audience with a second round of tickets now on sale.

The performance focuses on showcasing the everyday life of the ensemble and how they deal with their disabilities. The show has proven popular with the public after the first round of tickets sold out quickly.

"Ultimately their experiences are what make the show so profound," Artistic Director of Sprung!!, Michael Hennessy said.

"One dancer was hospitalised in his youth and unable to move, so to see him fully expressing himself in movement is a feat in and of itself, but to see him perform at this level is astounding."

NORPA's Artistic Director and CEO, Julian Louis said he had been impressed by the company's dedication to their craft.

"Sprung!! is a great testament to the drive and commitment that a small, independent dance and performing arts company needs to have to succeed. I'm endlessly impressed by their dedication to their craft and to the dancers. Sprung!! is one of the only dedicated performance ensembles in our region, that in itself is something to celebrate."

Sprung!! President and the show's producer, Robyn Brady emphasised how grateful the company was for the support which will enable the show's live performance.

"We held a successful crowd-funding campaign to which many people generously donated, it was matched by Brady Marine. NORPA has provided significant financial, creative and production support, and we've also gained support from the NSW Government through Create NSW and the Australian Government through the Australia Council, its arts funding and advisory body."

For tickets and more information: norpa.org.au

lismore norpa northernriversarts northernriverscommunity northernriversentertainment northernriversperformingarts sprung!!
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘You don’t rule my life’: Killed woman to ex-partner

        Premium Content ‘You don’t rule my life’: Killed woman to ex-partner

        News A Tweed Heads man allegedly stabbed his ex-partner Marie Van Beers 36 to 37 times in 2018.

        Meet the former Mullumbimby Giant now playing in the NRL

        Premium Content Meet the former Mullumbimby Giant now playing in the NRL

        News FORMER Mullumbimby Giant Aaron Booth made his debut for the Melbourne Storm.

        ‘Pussy Power’ workshop will bring out ‘inner seductress’

        Premium Content ‘Pussy Power’ workshop will bring out ‘inner seductress’

        News Byron hinterland hall set to host one day sex and pleasure education...

        Police saturate roads and waterways for long weekend

        Premium Content Police saturate roads and waterways for long weekend

        News HITTING the road this long weekend? Expect to see a lot of police out and about.