Popular playground finally reopens after fire

FUN IN THE SUN: Lismore girl Brooklyn said the slide was one of her favourite pieces of the brand new play equipment at Wade Park in East Lismore, which has now reopened. Jackie Munro

IT WAS a beautiful sunny afternoon and Wade Park in East Lismore was once again filled with the sound of playing children.

Dozens of families have already flocked to the playground since Lismore City Council opened the new play equipment over the weekend.

Lismore sisters Savannah and Brooklyn both said they liked the new play equipment, with Brooklyn choosing the slide as her favourite.

FUN: The new play equipment at Wade Park in East Lismore has finally opened. Jackie Munro

In late October last year, the play equipment at Wade Park was destroyed when it was set alight by vandals.

At the time, Lismore City Council said the cost to replace the playground would run into tens of thousands of dollars.

It was originally hoped the work would be finished by April, but there were some delays.

A council spokeswoman said the new Wade Park playground was made possible after a successful insurance claim for the replacement of the equipment, which cost around $80,000.