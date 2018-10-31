Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LISMORE City Council has closed the playground at Wade Park after it was set on fire and burned last night.
LISMORE City Council has closed the playground at Wade Park after it was set on fire and burned last night.
Crime

Popular playground closed after it was set on fire

JASMINE BURKE
by
31st Oct 2018 10:50 AM

LISMORE City Council has closed the playground at Wade Park after it was set on fire and burned last night.

A spokesperson for the council said the damage was extensive and the entire structure was likely to be written off.

"Council has closed the playground and is putting up temporary fencing to protect the public from hazards," she said.

"It will need to be assessed by Council to determine the best course of action in terms of clean-up and replacement in regards to insurance, funding and existing planning."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Residents sad they were "saddened" and "disgusted" that someone would burn a children's playground.

A post in Lismore Information Exchange attracted around 100 comments.

Mel Aitken said on Facebook, "My son's birthday party is to be held there is three weeks, now there is no playground."

Dawn Sten: "A park that is utilised by so many families, my grandchildren have had a lot of enjoyment here. Every weekend it is full of kids having fun."

Elise Taylor: "That is so atrocious! The small park across the road from me had two or it a three slides set on fire a few years ago. Took council so many months (maybe a year) to fix."

arson lismore city council northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    The 33 love emails that landed man in jail

    premium_icon The 33 love emails that landed man in jail

    Crime THE Northern Rivers man refused to accept the object of his affection did not hold him in the same regard. So what did he write, and what happened?

    New look for business chamber after resignations

    premium_icon New look for business chamber after resignations

    Business Lismore Chamber of Commerce elects a new interim board

    Beloved priest to retire after 60 years

    premium_icon Beloved priest to retire after 60 years

    Religion & Spirituality Woodlawn College Chaplain reflects on his time at the college

    Visit Lismore's scariest house on Halloween... if you dare!

    premium_icon Visit Lismore's scariest house on Halloween... if you dare!

    News There's a gargoyle with glowing red eyes, and that's just the start

    Local Partners