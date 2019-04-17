Popular paint and sip trend hits Northern Rivers

Pinot and Picasso Byron Bay manager Laurie Evans ensures cusomers have a great art and wine experience in the beautiful setting of Byron Bay.

WITH a paintbrush in one hand, and a drink in the other Byron Bay's new Pinot and Picasso 'paint and sip studio' gives new meaning to the old saying: 'paint the town red'.

It allows guests to enjoy a social wine or bubbles, and sessions are delivered with step by step instructions with plenty room left for your inner-Picasso to run wild.

The promise is by the end of the night, even all you 'non-creatives' will be taking home your very own Picasso-esque piece.

The trend has been growing for around a decade with paint-and-sip classes offered in the United States and places like Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong and London, but is relatively new in Australia.

Byron Bay studio manager Laurie Evans said it's all about fun art, not fine art.

"It's a paint and sip, so you come in with your friends, on a date, by yourself or with your work crew and it's a space where you can come and let your creative side out,' she said.

Ms Evans said even though some guests claim not to have touched a paintbrush since primary school, they still end up creating a work of art at the end of the class.

"I think in Byron we have such a big art environment with a lot of artists and creative people here but there's not a lot of places where people can actually engage and create themselves, so this is really for the general public.

"It's the place where anyone can come in and have fun and then on top of it you've got some alcohol to get the artistic confidence flowing.

"It's really relaxed and super fun."

During a class there is always a painting to focus on and to draw inspiration from, such as 'King of the Jungle' - a portrait of a lion and instructors will teach you step-by-step how to paint it over a few hours.

But by no means do you have to paint that exact painting, Ms Evans said: "If you want to go for it and do whatever you want we definitely encourage it."

Paint sessions last three hours and are offered on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Guests are given all the necessities to create a masterpiece - a variety of paint colours, brushes, a jar of water and a canvas.

Other current themes include Frida, waves, wild flowers, wine time, Cape Byron, safari, sea shells, northern lights and more.

Visit https://www.pinotandpicasso.com.au/byron-bay/ to book.