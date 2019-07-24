Menu
A Popular Northern Rivers restaurant has closed its doors but not forever.
Popular North Coast restaurant gone, but not forever

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
24th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
A POPULAR North Coast Thai restaurant is gone, but not forever, with management confirming relocation plans were in the pipeline.

Mullumbimby's Spice it Up Thai advised loyal customers and the public of their plans on Facebook last week.

"Dear customers, Spice It Up Thai has ceased trading at the Mullumbimby Bowling Club and will be relocating to the Ocean Shores Country Club opening on August 2. We look forward to seeing you all at our new venue,” the post read.

The post generated more than 300 reactions, 111 comments and 52 shares.

Mullumbimby's Spice It Up Thai has confirmed the restaurant is relocating to Ocean Shores in early August.
Bookings for the new Ocean Shores restaurant can be made via Spice It Up Thai's Facebook page.

The much-loved restaurant has developed a reputation for its unique menu inspired by traditional recipes from its various regions.

The team has 18 years of experience including working in Thailand, and use local fresh produce and seafood.

