Popular North Coast landmark hits the market

RARE OPPORTUNITY: The Byron Bay complex included The Top Shop - a luxury holiday house with private self-cleaning mineral water pool and additionally a self-contained Air-BnB studio. The sale excludes the Top Shop cafe.

THE complex housing Byron's popular Top Shop cafe is up for sale and has generated solid amount of interest in just a few days.

Selling agent Katrina Beohm said the well-known landmark at 65 Carlyle St was a commercial and lifestyle opportunity rolled into one.

"It has generated an incredible amount of interest, with nearly 2000 views on Friday alone when the ad went up," Ms Beohm said.

"Since 1951, the famous Top Shop has held a significant place in Australia's beach and cafe culture within the surfing haven, Byron Bay.

"It has stunning views of Mt Warning, is a short walk to the beach and is in Byron's golden grid."

She said in 2004, the property was extensively redeveloped by Sydney billionaire, the late Paul Ramsay, and now the complex included the Top Shop, a luxury holiday house with private self-cleaning mineral water pool and a self-contained Airbnb studio.

Owner of Top Shop cafe Charlie Gordon confirmed his family run business of 12 years was not part of the sale and was a "separate entity" to the rest of the building.

With a secured lease in place, Ms Beohm said the Top Shop was one of the most valuable commercial property per square metre within the residential zone of Byron Bay.

The advertisement for the property states: "The luxury home has two levels, and can be used as a large single residence or two self contained units.

"The top level consists of open plan living, kitchen, master bedroom and a balcony. All areas enjoy views to Mt Warning plus the Nightcap and Border Ranges. It has Tasmanian oak timber floors and louvre windows that provide cross ventilation and beautiful natural light. The centrepiece of the kitchen is the freestanding Caeserstone waterfall bench. The master bedroom is spacious with built-ins, a ceiling fan and an ensuite.

"The ground floor comprises three more bedrooms, a second bathroom and a large garage / work space. The ground floor flows onto a low maintenance courtyard leading to the private luxury mineral water pool.

"A development application has been lodged for a strata subdivision of the shop and house should that be desired."

The property further features 506 sqm of land and parking for four vehicles.

Ms Beohm said said because the property was such a rare opportunity, she was looking for expressions of interest.

