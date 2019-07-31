Popular motel on the market

KEEN to "enjoy the fruits of their labour", the owners of a popular Palm Cove accommodation business are selling up.

For the first time in 18 years, The Palms at Palm Cove on Veivers Rd is on the market.

Bruce Bramhill has managed the business from Melbourne until three years ago and said the benefits of living and working on-site were realised quickly.

"We found out to do this sort thing properly we had to do it ourselves, so we came up three years ago and really turned it around," he said.

"All of a sudden we started getting guests coming and putting great reviews online and we've added it to booking.com and other online booking platforms.

The Palms at Palm Cove on Veivers Rd is up for sale.

"The best part of running it has been the people staying with us.

"The gardens are beautiful, they say we have the best bedrooms they've slept in and we would regularly put on a sausage sizzle and get all the guests together to enjoy themselves."

Describing himself as a "reluctant seller", Mr Bramhill said with his 70th birthday looming, it was time to spend more time with family and travel.

"My wife and I put a lot of effort into the business and it's not that I haven't been enjoying it but I want to see a bit of the world," he said.

Formerly named Silvester Palms, the motel is just a short stroll from the beach and Palm Cove's cafes and restaurants.

CRE Brokers' Tom Noonan is selling the property and said price was on request for the 1619sq m property.

He described the motel, with 10-onsite carparks, as a "rare freehold in a tourism hotspot".

"Palm Cove is and remains a popular holiday destination," he said. "There are currently a number of new development plans awaiting approval in the immediate area which will continue to service the strong trade in the area for accommodation and local business.

"Confidence in Palm Cove is growing with plans being submitted for several large projects in the area."

The Palms at Palm Cove has a strong social media presence and outstanding ratings on TripAdvisor.

The one, two and three-bedroom holiday apartments offer value-for-money accommodation and come with their own self-contained kitchens or use of outdoor barbecues.

For more information, phone 0456 007 199.