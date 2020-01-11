Popular medical practice to close on the North Coast

DOCTOR on Duty, the revolutionary after hours medical practice that saw appointments performed in the comfort of the patient's own home, will cease seeing patients.

The popular health service, that started five years, will close the owners have advised patients.

The company has cited the recruitment of doctors as a major reason for its closure.

"We have been proud to provide desperately needed after hours medical care to the residents of the Coffs Harbour Region over the last five years, but after a lengthy review we regret to advise that our doctors will no longer be seeing patients in this area," the company said in a statement.

"Whilst we have had great support from the local community, medicare changes have made it more difficult to recruit and retain doctors to provide a continued service 365 days a year.

"The service will cease to operate effective today 10th January 2020.

"We wish to thank the Coffs Coast communities for their support.

"Yours in Health, Doctor on Duty."

Doctor on Duty had proven to be an award-winning business enterprise, branching out to areas like the Central Coast, Lismore, Byron Bay and Lake Macquarie after starting up on the Mid North Coast.

Patients ringing the practice's 1300 225 547 hotline are being advised of the company's closure in a recorded phone message and are being instructed to contact their regular GPs.