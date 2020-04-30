Popular market goes online to beat virus

The Channon Craft Market Inc is now online where you can support stall holders and local producers.

The Channon Craft Market Inc is now online where you can support stall holders and local producers.

THE Channon Craft Market Inc is now online as coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to hamper the progress of public events around the region.

ArtisanMarket.org.au means artisan stallholders can still offer their products to the general public.

Market manager Robyn Kelly said the project had been developed in-house with the ultimate goal to provide an online platform for artisan stallholders, and to help support them, their families and the community

“At this stage the markets will not be operating at Coronation Park until public events such as ours are able to re-open, and we hope to be back into our regular monthly market as soon as possible,” she said.

“Our new project ArtisanMarket.org.au is not only for this period, but we hope to extend its relevance beyond COVID-19 and into the future.”

She said even in the middle of March, it was obvious the number of visitors to the market was beginning to dwindle due to the COVID-19 reports. But at that point they were still oblivious to the impact the virus would have, just one week later, on daily life.

“The market employs over 20 staff members who are dedicated to a delivery of a professional and unique experience for all who visit the market.

“The market historically attracts over 1400 vehicles through their carpark, with an average of three persons per car.

“It saddens us that our patrons cannot attend, and our traders cannot trade, but under the current circumstances our retailers, staff and community have been supportive of our decisions.

“For those reasons we are looking forward to about our new artisans online trading platform.”

Ms Kelly said the new directory ArtisanMarket.org.au would heighten the exposure for all artisans and producers who participate, which was not only exciting for both the creators and producers of the region but also for the market and patrons.