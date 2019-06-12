Popular Lismore restaurant's shock closure

CLOSED: Popular Lismore restaurant La Vida has closed its doors in a move which has shocked the community.

ONE of Lismore's most popular restaurants has suddenly closed its doors.

On Tuesday evening La Vida Restaurant and Bar posted on its Facebook site that the business had ceased trading.

"La Vida is now officially closed," the post read.

"Thanks for your support."

The post attracted more than 100 comments, with most people lamenting the closure of the much-loved eatery, which opened in 2012.

Sarah Hall: "Oh no, it was our favourite place to eat in Lismore. Thanks La Vida for great meals and service, we will miss you."

Katrina Cheval: "Really sorry to hear this news. Thank you for the lovely meals and service provided and all the best to the La Vida team for whatever the future holds."

Jill McCall: "So sad. Love that space and have had wonderful meals there."

However, some patrons said they saw the closure coming.

Hugo Noyens: "It's no surprise to me... the missus and myself only went there recently for the first time ever, and at the time (month or two ago) I was telling the missus that there is no way a restaurant can sustain such high amount of tables with such low amount of takers and live music as well... we did enjoy our meal though, even if we were nearly the only diners in the joint."

A 'for lease' sign has now been put up at the Keen St site.

La Vida has been contacted for comment.