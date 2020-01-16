Menu
The Loft in Lismore has retained it Australian Good Food Guide chefs Hat and earned an extra point to their rating.
Popular Lismore restaurant levels up in prestigious food guide

Francis Witsenhuysen
16th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
A POPULAR Lismore restaurant has levelled up in the Australian Good Food Guide, retaining its chef hat and gaining a rating point.

“Sitting above other well-known Northern Rivers restaurants such as Shelter in Lennox Head or Light Years Byron Bay in the 2020 AGFG, the Loft now has an impressive rating of 13,” the review states.

“Hidden among Lismore’s laneways, The Loft on Nesbitt Lane offers a dining experience reminiscent of Melbourne’s inner-city culture.

“Under the ambient glow of pendent lights, take a seat and peruse a Mod Oz menu offering starters such as palm glazed pork belly, green papaya salad, peanuts, shallots and ginger dressing.

“For the main affair, delve into seared kangaroo fillet, salt bush, mountain pepper, maple glazed brussels sprouts, fondant potato and rosella jus; before a dessert of apple and cinnamon tarte tatin and ice cream.

“Best known for its slow-cooked lamb shoulder, carrot puree, potato, wild mushroom and spinach croquette, red wine shallot and jus viand with a glass of shiraz.”

Co-owner Brad Rickard said he and his partner Kate Scott were “over the moon” to hear the news.

“It’s brilliant and a testament to the hard work of our incredible team,” Mr Rickard said.

“It means our hard work is translating into results which is fantastic.”

Australian Good Food Guides Chef Hats have been awarded to discerning chefs around the country since 1982.

The awards are the result of careful deliberation. Inspectors appointed by AGFG dine anonymously.

Their reviews and the opinions of the dining public, who send in their comments throughout the year, determine these results.

“We are happy to retain the chef’s hat but even happier to increase our score,” Mr Rickard said.

“We got 12 out of 20 last year and 13 this year and it’s great to see more Northern Rivers restaurants made it into the guide this year.”

After opening the Bank Café in 2015 the couple decided to expand it, with the exciting vision of creating “something different” for Lismore while continuing to offer a nurturing place for the work force

“The Bank just turned five on Tuesday,” he said.

“But we built this amazingly strong team early and thought we’d have a crack and expand and opened the Loft in August 2017, after the floods.”

