Popular Lismore pub gets ‘reinvented’

REVAMP: Robert McLennan with sister Beth Hetherington outside the front of the Tatts Hotel in Lismore.

ONE of Lismore’s most popular pubs has been transformed into a real estate agency, supported accommodation, revamped music venue and a ready to lease cafe and bar.

It’s been closed for almost two and half years, but the new owner of the New Tattersalls Hotel, aka The Tatts has been busy “reinventing” the establishment ahead of its reopening.

Long-time realtor and owner Robert McLennan said they hoped to be functioning at full capacity by now, but the pandemic hindered them significantly.

“COVID-19 impacted our economic goals, but we are still viable with the hostel side of it,’ Mr McLennan said.

“We have been very busy with the re-establishment of the hotel. We bought it vacant and it’s an old building ... we’ve done a lot renovations wise.”

He said the revamp included fresh paint and new front counters downstairs as well as upgrading the hotel rooms upstairs.

“We’ve painted and refurnished the hostel rooms upstairs. The nightclub/music venue has been fixed up, there’s also a kitchen behind the music venue to serve parties and events.

“We also converted the saloon bar into offices for my real estate agency.”

The hotel has been sitting vacant since its closure in February 2018, and left a gaping hole in the heart of Lismore’s music scene.

But Mr McLennan said as soon as COVID restrictions ease further, he would open the nightclub/live music venue, to help rebuild Lismore’s suffering music scene.

“There’s a fellow living here who can play guitar and drums and I have a few connections in the music scene myself, because I play music,” he said.

“The hotel is still licensed to serve alcohol, but we are running a non-alcoholic operation here at the moment. There are no pokies.”

He said the front bar and cafe, which could easily be turned into a restaurant, was ready to be leased and would come with a licence.

“If we can’t find anyone to take it on in the short-term, we will try and raise a grant and employ a few local people staying in the hotel accommodation, who have those skills to work in a cafe,” he said.

“We are offering a rent-free period and owner support and there are grant available to help people get going “

Anyone who is interested in leasing the front bar/cafe can email Mr McLennan at sales@robertmclennan.com.au