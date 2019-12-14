Popular Lismore pizza shop branches out to Ballina

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Co-owners of Mr Mozzarella Lismore Cameron Austin in the newly opened Ballina shop at Ballina Central Shopping Centre.

BALLINA residents rejoice ‒ the owners of a popular and creative Lismore pizza shop have opened a new shop in the heart of town.

After “months of hard work” co-owners and good friends Daniel Meadth, Lowarna Hughes and Cameron Austin opened their Mr Mozzarella Ballina store to happy customers last Sunday.

“The response has been fantastic,” Mr Austin said.

“It’s progressively picking up and people are giving us wonderful feedback. We have a good reputation in Lismore which is a good start.”

Pizza is an obsession for Mr Austin, who went into business with Ms Hughes five years ago and was proud to have started everything from scratch.

“Our pizza is good pizza,” he said.

“I love pizza… I eat it so much, the big thing for me is if I’m going to eat a lot of pizza, I want to make sure the pizza is good… that’s where this biz idea originally come from.

“I like to be creative, my favourite part is being creative and creating new flavours… pizza has really helped me with ingredients, there’s a lot I never used to eat together, I started mixing them and now I love things like pumpkin and olives together.”

He said his favourite creation was a Nutella Cronut, which was cross between a buttery croissant and a doughnut with Nutella.

“People literally go nuts for it,” he said.

“We created everything from scratch in the Lismore store, all the branding, pizza creations… we spent so much work going into the first one.

“We purposefully wanted to do it ourselves so it was our thing.”

Over the five years, he said Mr Mozzarella Lismore had a strong community focus, donating pizza, vouchers and money to local organisations, charities and schools and organising local fundraisers.

“We hope to continue that at Ballina too,” he said.

“We are using local butchers, Three Little Butchers, we are all about using local produce where we can.

“Come down and see us or order online.

“We are not a franchise but customers can order online.”

Find there at Ballina Central, Unit 11, 44 Bangalow Rd, Ballina from 7 days, 11am until late.

For orders phone 6681 1613 or head to: https://www.mrmozzarella.com.au/