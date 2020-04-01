Popular Lismore park to get $500,000 makeover

LISMORE’S Heritage Park will undergo a $500,000 dollar revamp as the Lismore City Council makes use of the local parks being closed to the public.

The makeover will see Heritage Park be equipped with a new water play area, with a range of squirters, misters and water cannons as well as a new climbing area for children and new equipment in the tiny tots play area.

The Lismore City Council has committed $250,000, raised from pocket park sales and flood insurance money, and the amount is being matched by a grant from the NSW Stronger Country Communities Fund.

Lismore City Council’s Open Spaces Assets Coordinator Martin Soutar said the current situation was the perfect opportunity to rebuild a playground.

“Given the park is currently closed until we overcome the COVID-19 crisis, this is the perfect time to get in and start the demolition process,”

“Construction work on the new playground is expected to begin in June, following removal of some of the older equipment,” Mr Soutar said.