Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Popular Lismore park to get $500,000 makeover

Adam Daunt
1st Apr 2020 5:00 PM

LISMORE’S Heritage Park will undergo a $500,000 dollar revamp as the Lismore City Council makes use of the local parks being closed to the public.

The makeover will see Heritage Park be equipped with a new water play area, with a range of squirters, misters and water cannons as well as a new climbing area for children and new equipment in the tiny tots play area.

The Lismore City Council has committed $250,000, raised from pocket park sales and flood insurance money, and the amount is being matched by a grant from the NSW Stronger Country Communities Fund.

Lismore City Council’s Open Spaces Assets Coordinator Martin Soutar said the current situation was the perfect opportunity to rebuild a playground.

“Given the park is currently closed until we overcome the COVID-19 crisis, this is the perfect time to get in and start the demolition process,”

“Construction work on the new playground is expected to begin in June, following removal of some of the older equipment,” Mr Soutar said.

lismore council northernrivers community northernriverscoronavirus northernriverscouncil
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: List of Northern Rivers drug dealers exposed

        premium_icon NAMED: List of Northern Rivers drug dealers exposed

        News THIS list exposes the shocking cases of street-level drug supply on the Northern Rivers.

        Byron Shire officially off-limits to visitors: NSW Govt

        premium_icon Byron Shire officially off-limits to visitors: NSW Govt

        News A HOLIDAY is no excuse - visitors “not welcome” to Byron Shire during the...

        42 PATIENTS: Coronavirus cases double in less than a week

        premium_icon 42 PATIENTS: Coronavirus cases double in less than a week

        News "We are very confident the worst is yet to come": Health boss

        Golf courses reopen after short-lived ban

        premium_icon Golf courses reopen after short-lived ban

        News In a shock backflip, Office of Sport will let golf courses reopen