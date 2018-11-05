Popular Lismore fitness business doubles in size

FIT FOR BUSINESS: Co-owners of the Fitness Union Co, Jay Onslow and Tim Chapman (right) are thrilled people are so keen on their personal training and fitness classes, they have doubled their space with a move to 34 Union St, South Lismore.

A LISMORE fitness business has grown so much in the past four years it has moved to a new premises twice the size.

Jay Onslow and Tim Chapman are thrilled to have been so popular with their clients.

Previously based out Three Chain Rd, their new premises in a former warehouse at 34 Union St, South Lismore, in the former Hurfords timber site, gives them room to move.

Mr Chapman, 32, said when the pair started out back in 2014, they operated from a much smaller space.

"We went from a 140sqm shed, then we outgrew this after eight months and went to 400sqm and again reached maximum capacity,” he said.

Mr Onslow, 35, said the business plan saw them also change their name from CrossFit 2480 to Union Fitness Co.

He said while they were still affiliated with the Cross Fit brand, they now offered a much broader range of training and classes.

The pair said they were motivated to keep their business firing on all cylinders by the results and responses from their clients.

"The average age of our clients is 30s to late 40s,” Mr Onslow said.

"It's about 60 per cent women,” Mr Chapman said.

A former police officer, Mr Chapman said his love of rugby union, boxing and surfing made him decide to change his career.

"It was about choosing something I loved doing,” he said.

"And this is what I wanted to do every day.”

Mr Onslow said he'd been in the fitness industry for the past 11 years and loved every minute.

"We are looking to opening our market up for different markets such as a lifestyle fitness no barbell class,” he said.

"From rings to rowers and box jumps, participants can get a good sweat on.”

As well as offering exercise classes, there is also a sauna and plans to have a physio, massage therapist and nutritionist added to the fitness menu.