Popular Lismore event is moving to Bangalow

THE much-loved North Coast Outdoor Leisure Show is moving to a new home at Bangalow Showgrounds in 2020.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter's largest fundraising event has previously operated at the Lismore Showgrounds for many years.

"Over the past 21-years the Outdoor Leisure Show has constantly changed and evolved,” Rescue Helicopter Service spokesman Zeke Huish said.

"The decision to move the event was made with the view to give the Show a fresh look and position it with a new foundation for the long term.”

Mr Huish said the Bangalow Showground would provide greater access for exhibitors and visitors travelling on the Pacific Highway.

"With many exhibitors travelling from interstate to attend our Show and bringing millions of dollars worth of displays and products, it is important that we continue to find new ways of improving the event and ensuring it appeals to a broad reach of exhibitors and our Northern Rivers community” Mr Huish said.

Mr Huish said the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter would like to acknowledge the Lismore Showgrounds Board and Management and the Lismore City Council for the many years of support given towards the Show.

"The Service believes that Lismore will still benefit greatly from the event with hundreds of exhibitor staff still likely to seek out accommodation in the city,” he said.

Exhibitor applications will open shortly with further announcements to be made in coming weeks.

The Outdoor Leisure Show will be held on July 10-12, 2020, at the Bangalow Showgrounds.

For more details, visit www.outdoorleisureshow.com.au.