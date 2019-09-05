Menu
The fiveways at East Lismore has closed its doors.
The fiveways at East Lismore has closed its doors. Rebecca Lollback
Business

Popular Lismore corner store closes its doors

5th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
A BUSY little corner store in East Lismore has shut its doors.

Mine & Gary's Fiveways, known locally as "the fiveways” or simply "Gary's”, put a sign on its windows this week to tell customers the news.

"Our shop will be closed down on September 4,” the sign read.

"We highly appreciate your long-standing support. George and Betty.”

The building, on a busy Wyrallah Rd intersection near Dibbs St, Harmong Ave and Murray St, has been on the market since March this year.

It was originally listed for sale for $339,000, but is now listed for $319,000.

Ray White agent Mark Harley told The Northern Star in March that the 436sqm property had a residence attached and was an ideal entry-point to a highly desirable area.

"We are selling this as a residential dwelling as it has a residential zoning,” he said.

"The property is for sale as a freehold only, the business itself is not for sale.”

Mr Harley said the property had two bedrooms, a spacious open shop-front, commercial kitchen and partly covered drive-through driveway.

He said it was an excellent opportunity for an owner-operator to conduct a home business, coffee shop or to continue with the existing use, subject to necessary council approvals.

Lismore Northern Star

