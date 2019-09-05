Popular Lismore corner store closes its doors

The fiveways at East Lismore has closed its doors.

A BUSY little corner store in East Lismore has shut its doors.

Mine & Gary's Fiveways, known locally as "the fiveways” or simply "Gary's”, put a sign on its windows this week to tell customers the news.

"Our shop will be closed down on September 4,” the sign read.

"We highly appreciate your long-standing support. George and Betty.”

The fiveways at East Lismore has closed its doors. Rebecca Lollback

The building, on a busy Wyrallah Rd intersection near Dibbs St, Harmong Ave and Murray St, has been on the market since March this year.

It was originally listed for sale for $339,000, but is now listed for $319,000.

Ray White agent Mark Harley told The Northern Star in March that the 436sqm property had a residence attached and was an ideal entry-point to a highly desirable area.

"We are selling this as a residential dwelling as it has a residential zoning,” he said.

"The property is for sale as a freehold only, the business itself is not for sale.”

Mr Harley said the property had two bedrooms, a spacious open shop-front, commercial kitchen and partly covered drive-through driveway.

He said it was an excellent opportunity for an owner-operator to conduct a home business, coffee shop or to continue with the existing use, subject to necessary council approvals.