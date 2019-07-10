Popular Lismore bakery reveals plans for mezzanine level

Henry's Bakery Cafe in Lismore has revealed plans to build a mezzanine level.

ONE of Lismore's best-loved bakeries has lodged a development application for for a new floor level.

The owners of Henry's Bakery Cafe in Keen St would spend $350,000 on the work.

Documents lodged with Lismore City Council by planners Newton Denny Chapelle explain the DA is for the construction of a new mezzanine floor level, which would be helpful in times of flood.

"Currently all bakery operations are confined to the existing ground floor," the report states.

"The primary purpose of the application is to facilitate the construction of a new mezzanine level which will enable the flood-free storage of the bakery equipment in times of flood.

"The central and rear portion of the ground floor of the building will retain the existing bakery operations.

"The café use component of the ground floor at the front of the building will be retained at the conclusion of the project.

"No intensification of the café or bakery land use is proposed."

A mezzanine level would enable the owners and staff at Henry's Bakery Cafe to protect their bakery equipment during a flood, and to clean-up and reopen quickly after a flood event.

The work would include:

Rear loading area to allow access for pallets to be lifted for storage (including flood storage)

New rear colourbond roller door, emergency exit door and windows

Internal changes to amenities to facilitate accessible toilet and shower

New internal stairs to mezzanine

Construction of a lift shaft and lift for access and goods to mezzanine level

New plywood flooring for new mezzanine level.

The application does not propose to alter or increase the current business operations with regard to hours of operation, staff numbers, parking, security, waste or signage.

The development application is on public exhibition until July 12.

For more information, visit www.lismore.nsw.gov.au and click on "DA tracking" and then "applications on exhibition".

Henry's Bakery Cafe has been a family-run business in Lismore since 1979.

The bakery has won numerous awards and accolades, and is renowned for its rustic loaves, genuine sourdough, crusty Italian breads and delicious cakes and pastries.