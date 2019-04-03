Menu
DELICIOUS: Lennox restaurant Beef and Beach is expanding
Popular Lennox restaurant expands to new location

Javier Encalada
3rd Apr 2019 12:00 AM
POPULAR Lennox Head restaurant Beef & Beach is expanding to Byron Bay.

The venue will take its steak and seafood menu to a second brand new restaurant in the Mercato on Byron shopping complex.

Beef & Beach owner Troy Lister said the new steak and seafood restaurant is set to open its doors later this month, after the new sopping precinct is unveiled to the Byron Bay community this week.

"Our new location will offer the consistent menu favourites our customers love at the Lennox restaurant, offering dining all day long and in a very stylish setting,” he said.

"The restaurant has three distinct areas: cocktail lounge and bar, casual grazing on the alfresco balcony, and the restaurant space.

"Mercato on Byron is a unique complex with a real focus on the Byron way of life in its construction, fit out, styling and tenancy mix.

"We've got a new restaurant, a mix of new and Lennox staff to go with our eight-year strong reputation, so you can count on the same personal service and fun atmosphere that we are renowned for.

"We've stayed true to the Byron theme at the new restaurant, and we are expecting customers will instantly love it,” he said.

Beef & Beach will be open from 11am to 10pm, seven days a week, offering premium modern dining choices from grazing plates to full a-la-carte menu, cocktails, on-tap beer and an Australian-heavy wine list.

The venue will also offer private spaces for bookings up to 60 people.

