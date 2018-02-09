Popular kiosk announces closure on Facebook

A SHORT Facebook post from Riverfront Kiosk & Cafe has broken the bad news to its loyal customers.

The popular kiosk, attached to Reflections Holiday Parks Evans Head, has announced it will be closing its doors.

Current manager Adrian Easdown said it was "extremely sad" but their lease was expiring at the end of February.

"We have achieved so much through the kiosk," he said.

"We started the open air cinemas, I've been a founding member of the Evans Head Business Chamber of Commerce and also involved with Beef Meets Reef.

"We have put alot into the community."

The kiosk has provided jobs for at least 12 staff and sponsored some of them like swimmer Aiden Yourell, to make it to his state swimming titles.

And what does the future hold for Adrian, his wife Casey and their three children?

"We plan to keep living in Evans Head and we have got the park in Yamba," he said.

"I've also written a book on the industry called "That Bad Review" hoping it can be used like a bible for people who are in the (caravan park management) industry.

"The book is currently at the publishers."