Woman’s cryptic text before death

A POPULAR horse rider sent a cryptic final text message saying "you did this" before she was found hanged after taking cocaine, an inquest heard today.

Hannah Daibell, 21, wrote: "Whatever you come home to, you did this" before she was found dead at a house in Toxteth, Liverpool in July.

But an inquest into the veterinary science uni student's death was unable to determine just what happened in the moments before her death.

Popular horserider was found hanged after sending cryptic message. Picture: Facebook

Liverpool Coroner's Court was told that toxicology tests confirmed the young woman had taken cocaine "at some point" beforehand, potentially causing "comedown" effects that could include low mood and depression.

She also sent the cryptic text before her death - but the recipient of the message was not revealed and the coroner could not determine how it was meant to have been interpreted.

Coroner Mr Andre Rebello said: "The texting could mean anything."

He said that her death would have been "exceptionally rapid" and could have been a "cry for help", Liverpool Echo reported.

He added: "The text may have been alerting someone that she wanted them to come and find her."

Mr Rebello said that without taking the drug cocaine, Hannah "might never have been put in that position".

The young woman, originally from Bury, Greater Manchester, was studying at Liverpool University at the time of her death.

Tributes have since flowed for the young woman, with one friend writing: "Please please never suffer in silence - we are all here for each other."

Hannah's cause of death was recorded as compression of the neck as a result of hanging.

The coroner recorded an open verdict.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp