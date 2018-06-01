Popular giant pumpkin competition will return to its roots

FULL CIRCLE: The 2019 Summerland Giant Pumpkin Competition will return to where it all began, in Kyogle. Pictured is event organiser Steve Leadbeatter.

THE contest that decides who will be hailed king of the pumpkin patch is set to return to its roots.

The next Summerland Giant Pumpkin Competition will be held in Stratheden St, Kyogle on January 12, 2019, with official weigh-ins kicking off at 9.30am.

The event had been held at the Lismore Showgrounds for the past two years.

Kyogle is the birthplace of the competition which pits grower against grower to see who has the greenest thumb and can produce the largest pumpkin. Some of the entries in previous years have reached well over 400kg.

Organiser Steve Leadbeatter said the pumpkin competition was a showcase for the area's agricultural industry as well as a bit of fun for the whole family.

"I'd invite everyone to come and have a look... it's amazing how big these pumpkins get," Mr Leadbeatter said.

Kyogle Council Mayor Cr Danielle Mulholland said the community was excited to see the pumpkin festival return to Kyogle.

"It's an event uniquely suited to Kyogle with its agricultural theme and we look forward to seeing it grow," Cr Mulholland said.

The pumpkins in the competition are a special breed that grow large naturally, and seeds and seedlings are available from competition organisers.

The winner of the open pumpkin category will win $500 while second and third place will receive $300 and $200 respectively.

A total of $500 prizemoney will be on offer in the 0-250kg pumpkin category, with first winning $250, second $150 and third $100.

The watermelon category will also offer $500 in prizemoney to the top three placegetters. There will also be a junior category.

Mr Leadbeatter said sponsors were being sought for all categories of the 2019 competition.

To find out how you can become a sponsor or to enquire about seeds and seedlings, contact Steve on 0429 327 659.