Popular general store and cafe set to double in size

IN DEMAND: The Clunes General Store on Bangalow Road. Marc Stapelberg

A POPULAR Northern Rivers general store is about to undergo a significant $80,000 renovation which will see it almost double in size.

The beloved Clunes Store & Cellars which is a destination coffee-stop for commuters on their way to Lismore or Ballina, has submitted a development application to Lismore Council earlier this month.

Owned for the past seven years by Karen and Bryan Dixon, the business at 33 Clunes St, encompasses a post office, general store, licensed products sales and a cafe.

The proposed renovation would see the rear of the property which was previously used as a residence by the owners, converted into an indoor and outdoor dining space and a new commercial kitchen.

Meanwhile, a new wine tasting area will be located in the old cafe area.

Ms Dixon said they are very excited about the expansion of the timber and brick building.

"We have been living in the residence at the back of the building which has beautiful teak floors," she said.

"This area will be converted into an indoor dining space with a commercial kitchen."

Ms Dixon said she and her husband will move up to road to live in a studio to allow for the expansion.

Plans submitted as part of the DA also show a new entrance to the cafe through the general store area, a dedicate coffee station and the conversion of the family bathroom into a restroom for customers.

A new rear deck will also allow a relaxing space for people to enjoy a casual meal.

"There will also be a new tasting area and display for Jilly Wines and a selection of local artisan spirits," she said,

"And we are looking at bringing some homewares into the cafe which will be integrated into the shop."

She said the business, which employs quite a few locals, is ready for its next stage of growth.

"We have wanted to do this for the past year and a half and have now decided to go ahead," she said.

"Hopefully once we commence we can have the work finished in the next two to three months."

In the DA submitted by consultant town planner Malcolm Scott, the estimated costs for the works was listed at $80,000.

In a letter to Lismore Council, Mr Scott noted the business is critical to the local community.

"The Clunes General Store is a vital part of the social and economic fabric of Clunes and district," he said.

"(It) was identified as a vital part of the social capital and infrastructure of the village in the recent rural consultations undertaken by LCC's Community Services Section and the DA in effect seeks to 'get the house in order'."

Ms Dixon said the business employs local workers where possible.

"We employ between 15 to 20 people depending on the time of year," she said.

"Most of them live in the village and I love the way everyone really supports it."