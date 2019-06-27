Popular food van pops up again in Lismore

POP-UP LOVE: from 7am delicious eats are available from Wholesome Tribal Foods Northern NSW and Taco Love Bros on Friday June 28.

POP-UP LOVE: from 7am delicious eats are available from Wholesome Tribal Foods Northern NSW and Taco Love Bros on Friday June 28. Marc Stapelberg

AFTER a roaring success last week, the latest dynamic duo to hit the Lismore street-food scene will be back on Friday June 28.

Wholesome Tribal Foods Northern NSW owner Jamie Wimbus, said the pairing of his food truck with Taco Love Bros for a pop-up food experience was so good, they are coming back for a full day at the Conway St site on the corner of Cathcart St.

Mr Wimbus, 33, said he and his partner Erin Windon are looking forward to opening at 7am for breakfast, serving lunch from noon and dinners from 4pm with his good mater and taco guru Dylan Morris.

Mr Wimbus said she partner Erin would also be on hand to ensure all ran smoothly in the Wholesome Tribal Foods truck.

"Erin is the one in the background making it happen and I'm serving and chatting to customers,” he said.

"After last week I'm really happy to support Dylan and we are giving the town a flavour of what's to come.”

He said their "any-time bowl” had been a best-seller the week before.

"We have beautiful, organic-free dairy-free, gluten-free, soft serve with an ice-cream-like consistency which you can enjoy as a breakfast,” he said.

Mr Wimbus said rather than being in competition, the two eatery businesses are a good example of what can be achieved by working together.

And he said the synergy of this kind of cooperation is "beautiful.”

"If you look at a lot of mainstream organisations, they are all in a battle with each other,” he said.

"But what Dylan and I are doing is not competing, we each have a healthy, delicious product,”

And even if they have to pull on their gumboots, Mr Wimbus said people can be assured the pair will be there.

"We will be there rain, hail or shine,” he said with a smile.

"We might have to put up a marquee...but I tell you, Dylan's tacos are so good, I'd stand in the rain to eat one ... they are that good.”