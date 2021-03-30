Popular farmers market cancelled due to COVID testing

The Byron Farmers Market has been cancelled for this week.

The Byron Farmers Market has been cancelled for this week due to COVID-19.

The popular market ordinarily runs each Thursday at the Cavanbah Centre on Ewingsdale Rd.

But the centre is currently being used as a drive-through COVID testing facility after health authorities found multiple people visited Byron Bay for a hens party while infectious with the virus.

The extra testing facility was set-up on Monday alongside another at the Byron Bay surf club, to complement the existing clinic at Byron Central Hospital.

Byron Shire Council’s director of infrastructure services Phil Holloway said it was not appropriate for the market to be held in the vicinity of the testing centre.

The council has been in talks with market organisers and it was not possible to find an alternate venue for this week’s market.

“We also cannot predict what the situation regarding COVID-19 in our community will be then either,” Mr Holloway said.

The Cavanbah Centre.

Market manager Tom Carey extended his sympathies to those impacted by the change.

“The Thursday before Easter is one of our busiest days of the year and on behalf of our stall holders we are sorry to let our regulars down, but this is an unavoidable situation,” Mr Care said.

“We are playing things by ear at the moment and while this is a blow to everyone involved in the farmers’ market, stallholders and our customers, our greatest concern is the community’s safety.”

The council and market managers are working to find an alternative site for next Thursday, if the Cavanbah Centre is still being used for COVID testing.

The council has ruled out a temporary return to Butler Street Reserve due to ongoing investigations into PFAS contamination there.