Popular event returns to Masters Games after two year hiatus

Swimming will be a part of this year's Lismore Masters Games.

YOU do not have to be a Michael Phelps type to compete in the Lismore Masters Games' swimming carnival in September.

Held at Trinity Aquatic Centre on Dawson Street, the swimming event is encouraging 'masters' of all ages over 25 to take part.

"Our main message is 'come and have a go',” Trinity Manager and event convenor Simon Watkins said.

"We just want as many people as possible... so we can have numbers to continue this event.

"If you can swim a 25m length you will be fine.”

Swimming has been re-added to the Games, after missing for the past two.

"It's really exciting to have swimming back at the games” Trinity Manager Simon Watkins said.

"Unlike other Masters games, there is no registration (to a swim club) required.”

As part of the event, there will be a free stroke correction workshop on Saturday, September 28.

This Masters event will see competitors test their mettle across all strokes over 25m, 50m, and 100m, while a 'choose your own stroke' race will be held over 200m.

There will also be a freestyle 400m race.

Simon said he is opening up the Trinity Aquatic Centre to all aspiring race-goers for training, with sessions held four times a week.

The Lismore Masters Games will be held from September 27 to 29, with early bird registration on June 28.

Registration can be completed at lismoremastersgames.com.au.