Popular colour run a bright idea to support community

2018 PICS: The second Lismore Colour Explosion Fun Run will be held at St John's College, Woodlawn on Sunday, October 27. Contributed

WHO doesn't love a colour run? Especially when it's raising funds for good causes.

While last year's inaugural Lismore Colour Explosion Fun Run helped raise funds for motor-neurone disease, this year will support the mental health and wellbeing of local youth.

The second Lismore Colour Explosion Fun Run, which will be held on Sunday October 27, will support not-for-profit organisation Headspace Lismore, as well as youth with disabilities foundation Yodifee House in Cambodia as well as the St John's College Woodlawn Parents and Friends Association.

The colour run will cover a three kilometre cross country course through the St John's College Woodlawn campus, with a number of colour powder points located along the course.

Woodlawn Parents and Friends Association president Lisa Love said the public event is for all ages and fitness levels, from first time runners to seasoned athletes.

"It is about celebrating the beauty of our local environment on the Northern Rivers," she said.

"You can run, walk, skip or crawl the track, it's all about being outside having fun with friends and family and getting plastered with colour along the way."

Ms Love said there was more than just the run itself, with a live DJ, food and coffee stalls, jumping castles and giant slide, a barbecue and sweet stall, Headspace Lismore chill out zone, Solid Mob stall, the Cancer Council, and police, Rural Fire Brigade, St John's Ambulance and community services will all be attending.

Ms Love said last year's event had almost 1000 participants, and organisers invited everyone in the community to come along and have some fun.

Participants can currently purchase early bird tickets, but fundraising coordinator Louise Somerville warned numbers are limited and prices will increase on October 1.

The Lismore Colour Explosion Fun Run will be held at St John's College, 203 Woodlawn Road, Woodlawn on Sunday October 27.

Free parking will open from 7.30am with the first wave of runners kicking off at 9.15am and continuing every seven minutes.

The event will conclude with a massive colour explosion at approximately 12.30pm.

For more information or to register visit www.lismorecolourexplosionfunrun.com.au.