Popular club gets a new lease of life

HAPPY HOUR: Club Lennox's Sundays on the Green event are very popular amongst locals. Contributed

THE future of a popular bowling club is now clearer after Ballina Shire Council agreed to a new lease contract for part of the venue in King St.

Ballina Shire agreed to offer a new lease for part the Lennox Head Community Sports Club under the NSW Roads Act 1993.

The lease area includes the northern section of the bowling greens, and does not include the public car parks in King Street.

The image below shows in red outline the lease area.

IN RED: The area of the land leased by Ballina Shire Council to Club Lennox. Ballina Shire Council

A spokeswoman for the council said in a statement that the lease is a land lease only and all improvements are the property of the club.

"This lease to expire in line with the lease over 10 Stewart Street, Lennox Head (being the main clubhouse building site) on December 31, 2024," she said.

In regards to conditions for the lease, the council's spokeswoman said it is anticipated that the lease conditions will be in line with the previous lease.

"Council is working with the club to determine their future program of activities to ensure that appropriate planning consents are in place prior to those activities taking place. If consents are not in place, any planned activities should not proceed."

Ballina Shire Council confirmed last April that it was reviewing whether Club Lennox needed further approvals to hold outdoor events like the successful Lennox Head Craft Beer and Street Food Festival.

In April, Ballina Shire Council's director of planning and environmental health, Matthew Wood, said a number of people had raised concerns about a proposal to renew Club Lennox's lease for land in King Street.

Mr Wood said the council had received complaints from five people about noise at the club.

Club Lennox management said it would be very hard for the venue to stay financially viable without at least a couple of bigger events a year.

The club hosts and supports 17 local sports and social clubs, including Lennox Head View Club, Lennox Head Womens Bowls Club, Probus Club of Lennox Head, Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club, Lennox Head Mens Bowls Club, Le-Ba Boardriders, Lennox Head Bridge Club, Lennox Head Cricket Club, All Girls Surfriders, Lennox Head Football (soccer), Lennox Head Fishing Club, Lennox Head Lions Club, Lennox Head Longboarders, Lennox Head Social Golf Club, Lennox Head Trojans, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Lennox Head Mahjong Club.

Club Lennox management were contacted but declined to comment.

In November 2012 the Lennox Head Community Sports and Recreation Club Limited stopped trading after its parent club, Ramsgate RSL Memorial Club, decided to close the venue.

The club underwent a process of de-amalgamation, and rose from the ashes in December 2013 after the community raised close to $200,000 to save their local bowlo.