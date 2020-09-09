Popular carpark to get $100,000 upgrade from council

BALLINA Shire Council has adopted a 10-year priority program for car park improvements,

which means one location will have a $100,000 upgrade this financial year.

All councillors voted unanimously for the decade-long plan, which identified Pat Morton Lookout in Lennox Head as first cab off-the-rank.

The council’s director of civil services, John Truman, said the upgrades will not mean extra car spaces.

“This is not a strategy aimed to increase the supply of carparking areas, particularly in the CBD,” he said.

“This is more a strategy about how do we improve our existing assets by improving line marking, renewing the road pavement and install street lighting, to improve the amenities and safety of the car parks.”

Pat Morton Lookout, Lennox Head.

Mr Truman said a range of factors were considered to decide what projects were completed first.

“In the case of Pat Morton Lookout, (it was chosen to undergo an upgrade first) because it is such a popular and well-used car park, and also we have some opportunities there to improve drainage and the condition of the road pavement there,” he said.

“There was a need there, and also, it is very popular.”

For the 2021/22 financial year, Missingham Park Amphitheatre in Kingsford Smith Dr, Ballina, is earmarked for a $50,000 upgrade of the same nature.

The Serpentine and Rocky Point are in line for further upgrades in consecutive years.

Mr Truman said the funds for this come from council’s road budget.

“We have identified that, historically, we haven’t been doing enough asset renewal and maintenance in carparking areas,” he said.

Of the total cost of the Pat Morton Lookout upgrade, $90,000 are from of the 2020/21 financial year budget, with the remaining $10,000 part of 2021/22’s budget.

Work at the lookout is expected to commence in 2021.