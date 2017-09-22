Popular camping spot to reopen after 'extensive discussions'

A POPULAR campaing groung near Toonumbar Dam will open for the school holidays, despite the "sudden departure" of the lessee.

Kyogle Council has announced that, after "extensive discussions", the Bells Bay Camping Groung will be open next week.

Kyogle Fishing Club has taken over as interim manager on behalf of WaterNSW, current owner of the site, and Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said it was a good outcome for this "key and valuable tourism asset".

"I am very pleased to see this matter progressed and to have an outcome which will benefit the community and visitors alike," she said.

"Toonumbar Dam is a feature of our region and to see it utilised more fully is an exciting prospect.

"Congratulations to the Kyogle Fishing Club for taking this on and I wish them every success."

WaterNSW is currently reviewing options for the long-term management of the Toonumbar Dam area and recreational sites.

The review process is expected to take between six to 12 months to complete.

"WaterNSW has listened to community and local government concerns, understands the importance of the camping ground and remains committed to providing public access to the dam area and recreational sites while the review takes place," said WaterNSW executive manager system operations and asset maintenance, Adrian Langdon.

The camping ground will remain open on all school and public holidays. Outside of holiday periods, operating hours during summer will be from 6pm Friday to 7pm Sunday.

Kyogle Fishing Club will be responsible for all bookings and information about the Bells Bay Camping Ground. They can be contacted on 0459 383 498 or you can email kyoglefishingclub@gmail.com for any enquiries about the grounds and fees.

Toonumbar Waters Retreat is currently unavailable for public use.

The site has been secured and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

For more information on the long-term management of the Bells Bay Camping Site and Toonumbar Waters Retreat, visit the WaterNSW website www.waternsw.com.au.